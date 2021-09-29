The New York Times
The NYT Asked Artists to Redesign the American Flag. They Are All Horrendous.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Months after a New York Times editorial board member spoke about how the American flag triggered her and other reporters have written on the flag's divisiveness, the paper reached out to artists and graphic designers to create a new one as part of a series "exploring bold ideas to revitalize and renew the American experiment." As you can imagine, the renderings are execrable and got the online mocking they rightly deserve.

Prior to introducing the six new flag designs, the Times explained that the design of the American flag "shifted frequently until the early 1900s." The flags the contributors created "reflect a mix of approaches," including "functional designs" and "artistic renderings," while others “represent America as it could be” or “how the artist sees the country now.”

Prepare to cringe.

