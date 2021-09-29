ESPN Host Rails Against Her Company's Vaccine Mandate

ESPN “SportsCenter” host Sage Steele spoke out against her company’s vaccine requirement during a recent podcast with former NFL player Jay Cutler, calling the mandate “sick.”

During the interview, she was asked about the band-aid on her arm and she revealed she had gotten the jab.

“You took it a long way,” Culter responded.

"I did," Sage replied. "I just… I didn’t want to do it. But I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30 to get it done or I’m out."

She then blasted the vaccine requirement.

"I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is, um, sick," Steele said. "And it’s scary to me in many ways. But I have a job, a job that I love, and frankly, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, a global company… but it was actually emotional."

Disney, which owns ESPN, announced in July the vaccine requirement for salaried and non-union hourly workers, who were given 60 days to get the shot. The company said all new hires would have to be fully vaccinated before starting the job.

Steele has been vocal in supporting Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac's decision to not get vaccinated.

Isaac is not alone in the league. As Landon has reported, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, Golden State Warrior forward Andrew Wiggins and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal have also refused the shot.