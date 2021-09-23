What Joe Biden Said About Mass Immigration in 2015 Helps Explain the Border Crisis Today

The U.S. southern border has been a disaster—a humanitarian crisis—since the day Joe Biden took office. This happened in part because he reversed a number of successful immigration policies implemented by his predecessor, but also because throughout the Democratic primaries, leading candidates embraced the idea of open borders. It was a message heard loud and clear around the world, and we're seeing now with the crisis in Del Rio, Texas, just how quickly word of mouth about the U.S.'s nonexistent border spreads.

Add to that the tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees brought to the United States and DHS Secretary Mayorkas's admission that only a tiny percentage of them actually hold Special Immigrant Visas. Who are the rest? Well, just like those Haitian illegal immigrants who seem to be making a habit of hijacking buses aren't putting their best face forward, Americans aren't getting a good feeling after seeing reports that U.S. authorities are investigating child bride cases among the Afghan evacuees or that two at Fort McCoy are already facing federal charges. The long-term effects from both the porous southern border and the open-arms attitude to unknown/unvetted Afghans remain to be seen.

You have to wonder, then, if Joe Biden actually wants this to be happening. According to past statements he made as VP, it looks like the answer is yes.

Fox News's Tucker Carlson dug up comments he made in 2015 about mass migration that help explain his possible motives now.

JOE BIDEN: An unrelenting stream of immigration. Nonstop, nonstop. Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we'll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50 percent of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. That's not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength.

So in 2015, Joe Biden admitted the point of mass immigration was "to change the racial mix of the country," Carlson noted.

"That's the reason. To reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here, and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the third world," he continued. "And then Biden went further and said that non-white DNA is the source of our strength. Imagine saying that. This is the language of eugenics. It's horrifying. But there's a reason Biden said it. In political terms, this policy is sometimes called the great replacement — the replacement of legacy Americans, with more obedient people from faraway countries."