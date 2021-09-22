Haiti

New AP Report on Haitian Illegal Immigrants Shows Mayorkas Was Lying

Leah Barkoukis
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 10:06 AM
Source: AP Photo/Moises Castillo

While the Biden administration has publicly claimed that the thousands of Haitian illegal immigrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, are facing expulsion, many are being released into the United States, according to a new Associated Press report. 

Two U.S. officials told the wire service that Haitians have been released on a “very, very large scale.” The number of illegal immigrants exploded from under 1,000 earlier this month to at times more than 15,000. Many have reportedly been sent on with notices to appear within 60 days at an immigration office.

A second U.S. official, also with direct knowledge and speaking on the condition of anonymity, said large numbers of Haitians were being processed under immigration laws and not being placed on expulsion flights to Haiti that started Sunday. The official couldn’t be more specific about how many.

The releases in the U.S. were occurring despite the signaling of a massive effort to expel Haitians on flights to Haiti under pandemic-related authority that denies migrants an opportunity to seek asylum. A third U.S. official not authorized to discuss operations said there were seven daily flights to Haiti planned starting Wednesday.

Accounts of wide-scale releases — some observed at the Del Rio bus station by Associated Press journalists — are at odds with statements a day earlier by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who traveled to Del Rio to promise swift action. (AP)

During a new conference on Monday, Mayorkas attempted to claim the border is closed.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” he said.

Many pointed out that not only was Mayorkas not being truthful, but the administration's quick "solution" will only exacerbate the problem.

Most Popular