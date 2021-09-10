Trump Pinpoints One Problem with Him Running Again

Former President Trump is running again. No, he hasn't explicitly said that, but he's dropped enough hints about his decision that it's all but certain. When asked about his 2024 plans during an interview with Fox News's Greg Gutfeld, the 45th president said he loves America and "thinks you'll be very happy" with the decision he makes "in the not-too-distant future."

Trump acknowledged that while a few years ago people may not have been pleased with him, now, they'll probably have changed their minds "especially when you see what's happening" in the country.

Discussing the media's biased coverage of various issues at the moment, Gutfeld pointed out that if he runs again, he'll breathe life again into liberal networks like CNN, which is seeing some of its lowest ratings in years.

Trump acknowledged "that's a problem."

"I am very proud of what I've done for them," he said. "They are down 81 percent. Maybe lately with all the crazy things happening but maybe not because they don't like to cover Afghanistan. They're torn because if they cover it, they will get higher ratings but they don't want to cover it because it's bad for the radical left Democrats. And they're doing that to protect some of the most incompetent people in history of politics in terms of office."