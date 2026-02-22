Democrats Are Obsessed With White Men
Democrats Are Obsessed With White Men
VIP
A Tale of Two Athletes
A Tale of Two Athletes
America Keeps Winning
America Keeps Winning
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 308: ‘Fear Not' New Testament – Part 3
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 308: ‘Fear Not' New Testament – Part 3
Iran Did Not Get the Memo
Iran Did Not Get the Memo
Byron Donalds Blasts Zohran Mamdani Over ‘Impossible’ Free Bus and Grocery Store Plan
Byron Donalds Blasts Zohran Mamdani Over ‘Impossible’ Free Bus and Grocery Store Plan
TSA PreCheck Still Active During Partial Government Shutdown
TSA PreCheck Still Active During Partial Government Shutdown
Arizona Advances Bill to Rename a Highway After Charlie Kirk. Will the State's Democrat Governor Sign It?
Arizona Advances Bill to Rename a Highway After Charlie Kirk. Will the State's...
Secret Service Kill Armed Man Who Broke Into Mar-a-Lago
Secret Service Kill Armed Man Who Broke Into Mar-a-Lago
An Ambitious Bible-Reading Plan
An Ambitious Bible-Reading Plan
Family As Communion: Familiaris Consortio
Family As Communion: Familiaris Consortio
Who Wins in the Trump Economy? American Families!
Who Wins in the Trump Economy? American Families!
President Trump Is Running a Tight Ship and Giving the Deep State a Run for Its Money
President Trump Is Running a Tight Ship and Giving the Deep State a...
New York City Cannot Afford Democratic Socialism
New York City Cannot Afford Democratic Socialism
Tipsheet

America Is Back: Team USA Sweeps Canada to Take Home Gold in Milan

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 22, 2026 11:25 AM
America Is Back: Team USA Sweeps Canada to Take Home Gold in Milan
AP Photo/Petr David Josek

They’ve achieved it—completing a sweep in Milan. Team USA secured gold medals in both women’s and men’s hockey. It has been 46 years since our team last won gold following the Miracle on Ice against the Soviets in 1980 at Lake Placid, New York. This time in Milan, the USA men's hockey team defeated longtime rival Canada in an epic game. US goalie Connor Hellebuyck delivered an outstanding performance against a fiercely aggressive Canadian team that applied intense pressure throughout. 

Advertisement

Canada outshot the Americans 41-26, applying intense pressure throughout the second and third periods. American player Matt Boldy opened the scoring with a 1-0 lead, but Canada’s Cale Makar equalized in the second, which was expected since Hellebuyck was besieged. The Canadian forecheck was exceptional, with moments when they looked poised to pull away. There was a moment where it was five-on-three after two penalties on the US, but America's special teams held firm, capping off a 100 percent penalty kill rate during these games. 

During overtime, which features three-on-three play for 20 minutes, Jack Hughes scored the game-winning golden goal, beating Canada 2-1, concluding what was a beautiful hockey game.  

Recommended

Byron Donalds Blasts Zohran Mamdani Over ‘Impossible’ Free Bus and Grocery Store Plan Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA SPORTS USA

What a game. What a goal. America is back! 

Do you believe in miracles? YES! 

The USA Women's team also beat Canada 2-1, with this game-winner from Megan Keller to take home the gold.

UPDATE: Trump responds.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Byron Donalds Blasts Zohran Mamdani Over ‘Impossible’ Free Bus and Grocery Store Plan Scott McClallen
Democrats Are Obsessed With White Men Derek Hunter
Iran Did Not Get the Memo Alan Joseph Bauer
'Out of Nowhere' Canadians Are Now Poorer Than Alabamians. The Reactions Have Been Pretty Funny Matt Vespa
America Keeps Winning Kevin McCullough
This CNN Host Delivered a Gut Punch to Dems Over Trump's Tariff Agenda Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Byron Donalds Blasts Zohran Mamdani Over ‘Impossible’ Free Bus and Grocery Store Plan Scott McClallen
Advertisement