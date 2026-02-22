CNN's Scott Jennings Showed That This Dem Was Not Ready for Primetime

He’s back, and as customary, he owned the liberals on the panel. Scott Jennings took a blowtorch to the liberal narrative that the Supreme Court does whatever President Trump wants and exposed a Democratic congressional candidate for not being ready for primetime. This was during the February 20 broadcast of Abby Phillip’s show.

It took some time, but Jennings was able to get Justin Pearson, a Democratic congressional candidate in Tennessee, to admit that he doesn’t want to deport any illegals. Oh, also, abolish ICE:

A Democrat Tennessee state rep. just openly called to abolish ICE on CNN.



Scott Jennings let him hang himself with his own words.@ScottJenningsKY asked Justin Pearson a series of questions — NONE of which he had an answer for.



PEARSON: "This administration cannot be trusted…

PEARSON: “This administration cannot be trusted and they can’t be trusted to hold themselves accountable.” “Even after the killing of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, they didn’t want to share information about what was happening, which is why we have to abolish ICE.” “We have to abolish the Customs and Border Patrol and the way they currently exist, and replace them with something that actually does the work that we need for them to, which is why we need a Congress—” JENNINGS: “Which work is that, by the way?” PEARSON: “I’ll tell you what the work is not, the work is not killing American citizens.” JENNINGS: “No. You said the work we need them to do. I’m interested in your opinion. What is work we need them to do?” PEARSON: “The work is not killing American citizens.” JENNINGS: “No. What is work we need them to do?” PEARSON: “Well, first let’s look at what they don’t need to do. They don’t need to go into communities like Memphis, Tennessee.” JENNINGS: “Do they need to deport illegal aliens? Do they need to deport illegal aliens?! Can you say it?” “Can you say it?” “Do we need a federal law enforcement agency to deport illegal aliens, yes or no?” PEARSON: “We do need a federal law enforcement agency that deals with immigration that doesn’t kill people.” JENNINGS: “Is there a single illegal alien that you would deport?” “Name one. Is there one?” “So the answer is no?” “Is the Democratic position for 26, that there are no illegal aliens that should be deported?”

Nice work, Mr. Jennings. They say a lot, but it’s not much.

On the Supreme Court, Jennings noted that many a liberal narrative got blown up:

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY on how the tariffs ruling totally blows up the narrative of a Supreme Court subservient to Trump



SCOTT JENNINGS: I will just say, you know politically today, it was a big breaking news day. But I just think we ought to acknowledge something. This is a… pic.twitter.com/6dKmoZzMev — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 21, 2026

I will just say, you know politically today, it was a big breaking news day. But I just think we ought to acknowledge something. This is a properly functioning government today. The President of the United States, the head of the executive branch, made a policy decision. The Supreme Court, that renders legal opinions about these kinds of decisions, made a decision. They said you can't do that. The President of the United States said, okay, I agree and I will acknowledge your decision. I am going to use a different statute to try to do what I want to do. This is properly functioning government. And I'll tell you one more thing. For every Democrat and every media person that has gone on for the last year or two about how this Supreme Court is a wholly owned subsidiary of Donald Trump, that it's not independent, that it does whatever he says to do. Obviously, that narrative was obliterated today. So to me, I thought this was actually- I thought the ruling was sound. I think the president is sound to try other statutes. And I think the narratives about the court not being independent and the president not obeying the court were totally blown up today

The Court ruled 6-3 that the president cannot unilaterally impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

