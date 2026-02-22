CNN's Scott Jennings Showed That This Dem Was Not Ready for Primetime
CNN's Scott Jennings Showed That This Dem Was Not Ready for Primetime
VIP
VIP
Did Donald Trump Call Into C-SPAN's Washington Journal? Here's What Happened.

February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Did President Trump call into C-SPAN’s Washington Journal to criticize the Supreme Court and their tariff ruling? During the call-in segment, which can be quite entertaining, ‘John Barron’ from Virginia delivered a lengthy tirade about the issue.

If this were an impersonator, he’s very good at it. If it's AI, it's impressive since it mimics the president's voice well. As it turns out, it wasn't Trump, but I could 100 percent see him doing something like this, and it would've been hilarious. Alas, it wasn't but the name used is what caught people's attention:

"John Barron” was also the pseudonym Trump used for himself for many years. The president mentioned that "Barron” was his spokesperson and representative of his organization. “Barron” went on about how this decision was terrible, how Chuck Schumer couldn’t cook a cheeseburger, and how this ruling will hurt the American people. He was cut off mid-call, however. Still, you should enjoy this:

Related:

DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT TARIFFS TRADE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Last week, in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the president cannot unilaterally impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

