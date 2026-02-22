Did Donald Trump Call Into C-SPAN's Washington Journal? Here's What Happened.

Did President Trump call into C-SPAN’s Washington Journal to criticize the Supreme Court and their tariff ruling? During the call-in segment, which can be quite entertaining, ‘John Barron’ from Virginia delivered a lengthy tirade about the issue.

Advertisement

If this were an impersonator, he’s very good at it. If it's AI, it's impressive since it mimics the president's voice well. As it turns out, it wasn't Trump, but I could 100 percent see him doing something like this, and it would've been hilarious. Alas, it wasn't but the name used is what caught people's attention:

Because so many of you are talking about Friday’s C-SPAN caller who identified himself as “John Barron,” we want to put this to rest: it was not the president. The call came from a central Virginia phone number and came while the president was in a widely covered, in-person… — CSPAN (@cspan) February 22, 2026

"John Barron” was also the pseudonym Trump used for himself for many years. The president mentioned that "Barron” was his spokesperson and representative of his organization. “Barron” went on about how this decision was terrible, how Chuck Schumer couldn’t cook a cheeseburger, and how this ruling will hurt the American people. He was cut off mid-call, however. Still, you should enjoy this:

🚨 NO WAY 😭



“John Barron” just called @CSPAN to complain about the Supreme Court nuking Trump’s tariffs.



Yes — that John Barron.

The fake name Trump used for decades.



They cut him off mid-call.



💀You cannot make this up. 😂🥴 pic.twitter.com/iOPLRebnYa — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 22, 2026

Someone claiming to be a Republican from Virginia named John Barron, a pseudonym previously used by President Trump to talk to reporters, called into C-SPAN on Friday to complain about Democrats and the decision on tariffs by the U.S. Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/oD2OgYJS0Z — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

Last week, in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the president cannot unilaterally impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.