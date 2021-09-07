The New York Times

NYT Changes Headline on Biden Story After Claiming 'Not Everyone Wants to Hear About' Beau

Posted: Sep 07, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The New York Times changed its headline on a Sept. 4 story about how some Gold Star families were turned off by President Biden’s apparent focus on the death of his son, Beau, while he was visiting with the families of U.S. service members killed in the terror attack at Kabul’s airport.

The original story titled, “Biden, Still Grieving His Son Beau, Finds That Not Everyone Wants to Hear About It,” was changed to, “In Invoking Beau, Biden Broaches a Loss That’s Guided His Presidency.”

Mark Schmitz, the father of Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, was one of the Gold Star families that took issue with the commander in chief invoking his own son.

"When he just kept talking about his son so much it was just — my interest was lost in that. I was more focused on my own son than what happened with him and his son," Schmitz told The Washington Post. "I’m not trying to insult the president, but it just didn’t seem that appropriate to spend that much time on his own son."

Both versions of the headline have drawn criticism on social media, from the left and right.

