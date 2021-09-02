A New Survey of Biden's Job Approval Rating Is Out. It's Not Looking Good in the Swing States.

Afghanistan

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Sep 02, 2021 8:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With President Biden’s disastrous handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, which left hundreds of Americans trapped and a “majority” of special immigrant visa applicants behind, Americans in swing states are growing increasingly dissatisfied with the commander in chief’s job performance. 

According to a new national Civiqs survey, the president’s approval rating is underwater in most swing states. 

In Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas, voters said they disapproved of the job Biden is doing by double digits. 

Voters in Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Virginia, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wisconsin were disappointed with the president’s job performance by a single digit margin. 

A supermajority of Democrats still approve the president’s performance, but 58 percent of Independents disapprove. Ninety-four percent of Republicans, meanwhile, disapprove.

Overall, more voters disapproved of Biden's job performance than approved, 50 percent to 42 percent.

