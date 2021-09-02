A New Survey of Biden's Job Approval Rating Is Out. It's Not Looking Good in the Swing States.

With President Biden’s disastrous handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, which left hundreds of Americans trapped and a “majority” of special immigrant visa applicants behind, Americans in swing states are growing increasingly dissatisfied with the commander in chief’s job performance.

According to a new national Civiqs survey, the president’s approval rating is underwater in most swing states.

In Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas, voters said they disapproved of the job Biden is doing by double digits.

Voters in Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan, Virginia, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wisconsin were disappointed with the president’s job performance by a single digit margin.

Four of these states where Biden is under water have Democrats defending their senate seats in 2022: Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Georgia. In another, New Hampshire, Biden is up one. https://t.co/q62JVnqnla — DaybreakInsider (@DaybreakInsider) September 2, 2021

Reminder: 20 of the final 22 Civiqs polls in 2020 were biased...towards Democrats https://t.co/Tfv91dLDsX https://t.co/hODBAkqzBl — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 1, 2021

This is not encouraging for Democrats hoping to hold the Senate. https://t.co/JG7KQH8Ofp — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) September 1, 2021

A supermajority of Democrats still approve the president’s performance, but 58 percent of Independents disapprove. Ninety-four percent of Republicans, meanwhile, disapprove.

Overall, more voters disapproved of Biden's job performance than approved, 50 percent to 42 percent.