The Policy Decisions Newsom Says He'll Regret if Recalled

California’s recall election on Sept. 14 is fast approaching, and progressive Gov. Gavin Newsom said if he goes down, he’ll have major regrets about some of his recent policy decisions.

In an interview with The Atlantic, the governor acknowledged that he feels a “weight of responsibility to defeat this” and if he is recalled, he’s “going to own that.”

While he told the Sacramento Bee earlier this month that he will “not ever regret a damn thing,” he struck a different tone in the interview published on Friday.

He mentioned to me some of his recent initiatives, including the injection of billions of dollars of federal relief money into the state budget and signing a bill to expand health care to undocumented workers. “If I do fall short, I’ll regret every damn one of those decisions. And I don’t want to have any regrets for putting everything out there and doing … what I think is right and what I think is in the best interest of California.” (The Atlantic)

FiveThirtyEight’s most recent average of polling shows 50.6 percent want to keep Newsom, while 46.3 percent want him removed.

Voters will be faced with two questions on the ballot—the first is about whether Newsom should be recalled, and the second asks if he is recalled, who should replace him.

Republican Larry Elder is the leading candidate in the race to replace Newsom. He recently explained what his top priorities in office would be, telling Fox News’ Steve Hilton that he’d repeal mask and vaccine mandates for state workers, declare a water emergency and a public health emergency over homelessness.