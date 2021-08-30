Suicide Bomber

Obama’s Secretary of Education Compares Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers to Afghanistan Suicide Bombers

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former President Obama’s Education Secretary, Arne Duncan, was criticized on social media after he drew a comparison between anti-mask and anti-vaccine Americans and suicide bombers.

“Have you noticed how strikingly similar both the mindsets and actions are between the suicide bombers at Kabul’s airport, and the anti-mask and anti-vax people here?” Duncan wrote on Twitter. “They both blow themselves up, inflict harm on those around them, and are convinced they are fighting for freedom.”

The responses were brutal.

While not going quite as far as Duncan, former Republican Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger recently told Americans who are against masking “screw your freedom.”

Most Popular