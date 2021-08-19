DeSantis Rips Biden For Focusing on Kindergarteners Wearing Masks While Afghanistan, Southern Border Burn

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped President Biden on Wednesday night for his haphazard Afghanistan withdrawal and misplaced priorities amid the chaotic situations in Afghanistan and at the U.S. southern border.

The governor criticized the commander in chief for “leaving thousands of Americans to fend for themselves behind enemy lines.” In addition to that, the Florida Republican told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Biden also left billions worth of military equipment for the Taliban to use. “It’s going to make that area a disaster,” he said, and put Americans “at risk.”

DeSantis pointed out that America’s adversaries—Russia, North Korea, and China—are watching the Afghanistan situation closely and how President Biden has handled it. “And they see that this is not somebody who’s capable of leading with conviction and leading on the world stage,” he continued. “So they are going to do everything they can, as long as he’s president to take advantage of that. And I think we’re in for a rocky three and a half years, as long as he’s president.”

Beyond Biden’s disastrous handling of Afghanistan, DeSantis also hit him for coming back from vacation to spend the day focused on Covid-19 of all things.

“[W]hile you have all this stuff going on with Afghanistan, obviously all this stuff at the southern border — which you and I have talked about one of the biggest border disasters in the history of our country — inflation, gas prices, and what does he do? He is obsessed with having the government force kindergarteners to wear masks all day in school.”

He continued: “And you got to wonder, where are your priorities that you’re so obsessed with this issue and so obsessed with taking away parents’ rights and you’re letting Afghanistan burn, our border burn, and so many other things in country fall to pieces?”

As Spencer reported, Biden went full Covid authoritarian on Wednesday during his speech, going so far as to say he directed his Secretary of Education to use “legal actions” if necessary against Republican governors who decide which mandates are appropriate in their states.