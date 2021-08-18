Joe Biden Goes COVID Authoritarian As Americans Languish Behind Taliban Lines

As Americans languish behind enemy lines in a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, President Biden addressed the nation on his administration's response to the Wuhan coronavirus and push to mandate vaccination among additional groups before ignoring reporters' questions for the second time this week.

Worse than ignoring the crisis of his making 7,000 miles away, Biden burned valuable time to launch false smears.

Time he could have used to make clear any sort of commitment to bring every single American home from Afghanistan. Time that could have been used to communicate to the Taliban that any attempt to harm Americans would be met with devastating force.

Instead, Biden used his time to attack U.S. governors asserting their ability under our federalist system to decide what mandates exist for their citizens.

"Let me say a few words about masks and our children," the President said. "Unfortunately, as we've seen throughout this pandemic, some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures — that is children wearing masks in school — into political disputes for their own political gain," Biden alleged. "Some are even trying to take power away from local educators by banning masks in school," adding "they're setting a dangerous tone."

While Americans are trapped in an Afghanistan under Taliban control, Joe Biden is taking digs at governors such as DeSantis and Abbott for banning mask mandates in schools. pic.twitter.com/JTCkNenOk8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

To be clear: Biden's accusation, apart from being a massive misfire, is false. Although he didn't muster the fortitude to name names, it's clear he was referring to states such as Florida and Texas, where Governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, respectively, introduced measures to prohibit mask mandates.

No, they didn't ban masks in school as the President falsely claimed. They banned masks from being mandated in order to allow individuals to choose best how to protect themselves and their families. Any parent or student can still choose to wear masks at school. But again, the truth is apparently problematic to Biden's narrative.

Following his false smears against Republican governors, Biden outlined his administration's new decision to push booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals and additional mandates for certain healthcare workers.

Apart from being a disingenuous attempt to direct the press away from his mishandling of the situation in Afghanistan, Biden shows where his administration's priorities lie — not with American lives in Afghanistan but with pushing his administration's COVID mission.

Shorter Biden: While I’m ignoring the fact that thousands of Americans are currently trapped behind enemy lines by a blood thirsty Islamic terrorist group, if I were to address them, I would encourage them to wear masks while they are held hostage & unable to make to the airport — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 18, 2021

As is, tragically, to be expected by now, Biden again refused to take any questions following his remarks, making it something like seven days — a full week — since he's given any answers on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.