Oh, So This Is What Biden Came Back to the White House to Talk About

Aug 18, 2021
First, he was on vacation, then he came back to the White House after the humiliating fall of Kabul to declare the Afghanistan withdrawal buck stops with him but that he's not to blame, then he went back to Camp David, and then he came back to the White House again Tuesday evening despite being scheduled to stay at his presidential retreat until Wednesday. 

One might think he's returning to be closer to his military and diplomatic advisors to figure out how he'd evacuate the remaining Americans stranded in Afghanistan or respond to Taliban violence in the streets of Kabul, but one would be wrong to think that. 

No, he's not coming back to update the American people on the progress getting their fellow countrymen abroad home safely. He's back to give an update on the Wuhan coronavirus. According to the White House, Biden will deliver "remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program" from the East Room of the White House at 3:45 pm.

You can't make it up. Needless to say, the Biden administration's head-in-the-sand / topic-changing approach did not go over well. 

At the time of publication White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, State Department Spokesman Ned Price, and Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby have not announced plans to take questions from the press on Wednesday.

