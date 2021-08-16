That's What Kamala Harris Was Tweeting About As Afghanistan Fell to Taliban?

Vice President Kamala Harris has stayed silent as the Taliban completely takes over Afghanistan, seizing control of the presidential palace, and overrunning Bagram Air Base. The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that people shouldn’t travel to the Kabul airport amid the chaotic scenes as people flood the runway and cling to planes in desperation. U.S. personnel are still trying to be evacuated while the future of translators and other U.S. allies remains bleak.   

In fact, all that was heard from Harris’s Twitter account over the weekend as many of these events unfolded was to urge Americans to get vaccinated.

“Please protest yourself and your loved ones – get vaccinated,” she said.

Many wondered whether the administration could be more out of touch if it tried.

Some have reported that Harris refused to give a statement to the American people about the situation in Afghanistan because she doesn’t want the blame placed on her.

These developments come as Harris confirmed Sunday “she was the last person in the room before President Joe Biden made the decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan,” Politico reports.

