That's What Kamala Harris Was Tweeting About As Afghanistan Fell to Taliban?

Vice President Kamala Harris has stayed silent as the Taliban completely takes over Afghanistan, seizing control of the presidential palace, and overrunning Bagram Air Base. The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that people shouldn’t travel to the Kabul airport amid the chaotic scenes as people flood the runway and cling to planes in desperation. U.S. personnel are still trying to be evacuated while the future of translators and other U.S. allies remains bleak.

In fact, all that was heard from Harris’s Twitter account over the weekend as many of these events unfolded was to urge Americans to get vaccinated.

“Please protest yourself and your loved ones – get vaccinated,” she said.

Please protect yourself and your loved ones - get vaccinated. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 15, 2021

Many wondered whether the administration could be more out of touch if it tried.

Afghanistan has fallen and this is what she’s concerned about. https://t.co/nIHsHPRqxV — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) August 15, 2021

I believe most American people are more worried about the crisis at our southern border and the terrorism happening in Afghanistan. https://t.co/zEMLZqN3JG — Patrick McClure (@patrickjmcclure) August 15, 2021

No mention of Afghanistan . . https://t.co/IJWBzb3M7P — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 15, 2021

Some have reported that Harris refused to give a statement to the American people about the situation in Afghanistan because she doesn’t want the blame placed on her.

Harris was reportedly pressed to give an update on Afghanistan to the American people but refused.



White House source says Kamala Harris could be heard screaming today: “They will not pin this s*** on me!” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 16, 2021

These developments come as Harris confirmed Sunday “she was the last person in the room before President Joe Biden made the decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan,” Politico reports.