Planned Parenthood Whistleblower Reveals How Illegal Immigrants Are Threatened into Getting Abortions

A Planned Parenthood whistleblower, who is now with Abby Johnson's And Then There Were None nonprofit organization, explained over the weekend how the abortion giant targets vulnerable illegal immigrants.

"For 16 years, I devoted my life to Planned Parenthood," said Mayra Rodriguez at Democrats for Life of America's annual conference in Columbus, Ohio. "As an undocumented immigrant, Planned Parenthood opened the doors to the American dream. … They hired me knowing I was undocumented."

While Rodriguez dealt mostly with birth control and sexually transmitted diseases, she explained Planned Parenthood hired her to "attract the undocumented immigrant community."

Her success eventually got her a promotion as abortion director at the largest clinic in Arizona, and it was then she realized "the deception of Planned Parenthood," claiming that the abortion giant hung the threat of deportation on pregnant illegal immigrants if they didn't follow through with having an abortion.

Rodriguez, who now resides in the U.S. legally, noted that many illegal immigrant women who work in fields are raped by their foremen and then taken to Planned Parenthood. She said Planned Parenthood officials tell “immigrants that they’re welcome there: 'we won’t deport you, we won’t call ICE on you. But if you carry your baby and go to the hospital and you live, for example, in Arizona or Ohio or other states where they have very strict anti-undocumented people laws, you may get deported.'" “So when you have that, what do women think?” she asked. “'Oh, I cannot have a child because I might get deported, and I could get separated from my other three kids.' … As an immigrant, I can tell you it is the worst feeling ever to know that you may have to leave this country.” (Christian Post)

Beyond that, her promotion opened her eyes to the horror of abortion.

"I noticed all the atrocities. I noticed the irregularities. I noticed the malpractice. I noticed all the stuff the abortionists at Planned Parenthood hide from people. And I complained about it," she told the crowd. "That got me fired and got me set up. Yeah, I was accused falsely of having narcotics in my office while I was out of my office."

Rodriguez went on to win a wrongful termination lawsuit in 2019 against Planned Parenthood and is now "a dedicated pro-life activist."

"We need to stop the business of Planned Parenthood," she said. "We need to stop the business of other abortionists attacking our women and going after our immigrant communities and minority communities."