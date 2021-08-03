Barack Obama

Obama Gets Skewered Over Birthday Plans Amid Delta Covid Surge

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 03, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Obama Gets Skewered Over Birthday Plans Amid Delta Covid Surge

Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Former President Barack Obama is facing backlash over his 60th birthday party plans on Martha’s Vineyard, with Piers Morgan and others slamming him as “incredibly reckless.” The 44th president will have approximately 475 people attend, with another 200 individuals hired to help.

Morgan said the reaction to Obama’s plans would be much different if former President Trump had planned something similar.

“Imagine for a moment that Donald Trump was throwing a massive birthday party for himself and 475 conservative friends in Martha’s Vineyard next weekend?” Morgan said. “What do you think the reaction would be from liberals, given that America is currently in the grip of a very dangerous new phase of the coronavirus pandemic with the Delta variant of COVID that has seen infections rise 148% in the past two weeks and hospitalizations by 73%?”

Morgan went on to urge Obama to cancel the party. 

"If he doesn’t, he will encourage many skeptical unvaccinated Americans to continue refusing to have the shot at the precise moment when it’s desperately important they have it," he said. "Put bluntly: he will cost lives. Cancel your party, Mr. President.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, also took aim at the former president. 

“Democrats are imposing unscientific mask mandates while contemplating more lockdowns. Meanwhile, President Obama is hosting over 500 elites at his Marthas Vineyard mansion. If you or I did that it would be called a super-spreader event by the Democrats,” she said. “Typical liberal ‘do as I say, not as I do.’ This is what socialism looks like.”

Fox News’s Peter Doocy even confronted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki over the birthday bash. She defended Obama’s party because it’s outdoors and will have testing requirements. 

Others on social media skewered the hypocrisy from the ruling class. 

Recommended
Take A Knee, Then Take A Seat
Derek Hunter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, So That's How Some Outlets Protected the DC Mayor Who Violated Her Own COVID Mask Mandate
Matt Vespa
White House Forced to Clean Up Pelosi's Statement About the Eviction Moratorium
Leah Barkoukis
EXCLUSIVE: America First Legal Filing FOIA to Reveal UCLA Professor's Close Role with UN Racism Investigation
Rebecca Downs
D.C. Mayor Denies Violating Her Mask Mandate at Indoor Wedding, Photos Show Otherwise
Landon Mion
DeSantis Slams Psaki for Alleging He Followed Politics Over Public Health Guidance
Landon Mion
The GOP Might Have Found Their Winning Midterm Message...Thanks to the CDC
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular