Why Lindsey Graham Wants to Take a Page from Texas Dems' Playbook Over $3.5T Spending Package

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Even though the Texas Democrats who fled Austin to block a GOP voting bill have been criticized for undermining democracy, Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested during a Fox News interview on Sunday that it’s not such a bad idea and one Republicans could consider to stop Democrats’ insane $3.5 trillion spending spree.

“Before Republicans beat up on the Democrats in Texas for leaving Texas too much, if for some reason they pass reconciliation, budget resolution, to bring that bill to the floor of the United States Senate, the $3.5 trillion bill, you got to have a quorum to pass a bill in the Senate. I would leave before I’d let that happen,” Graham said. “So, to my Republican colleagues, we may learn something from our Democratic friends in Texas, when it comes to avoiding a $3.5 trillion tax and spend package, leave town.”

Graham’s comment appeared to come as a surprise to host Maria Bartiromo, who sought to confirm the South Carolina Republican would take a page from the Texas Democrats’ playbook in this case. 

“Hey, Vice President Harris, if you think these people are heroes, well then I expect you to show up and pat us on the back,” said the ranking member on the Senate Budget Committee. “Hell yeah I would leave! I will use everything lawfully in my toolbox to prevent rampant inflation. A $3.5 trillion infrastructure package that’s got nothing to do with infrastructure, that is a tax and spend dream of the of the socialist left. If it takes me not showing up to stop that, I will do it. Because if we pass that bill, you’re gonna have inflation through the roof. And if they put legalizing illegal immigrants in that bill, you’re going to have a complete run on the border, it will be throwing jet fuel on a fire called illegal immigration, it would lead to an invasion of illegal immigrants if we put amnesty in the $3.5 trillion bill, so I’d do anything I could to stop that.”

Most Popular