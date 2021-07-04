Claire McCaskill Plans to Start New Family Tradition For July 4...And It's Really Weird

While most Americans will be celebrating Independence Day with cookouts and fireworks, former Sen. Claire McCaskill said she plans on starting a new (and very strange) family tradition this year.

Asked by MSNBC’s Willie Geist on Friday about the upcoming holiday weekend, the Democrat said, “We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family; on the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch" The New York Times’s 40-minute video about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

McCaskill: "We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family; on the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch" video of the Capitol riot pic.twitter.com/P4iWH1EWOz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2021

Needless to say, the comment stunned social media users.

Earlier in the program McCaskill compared Jan. 6 to the Benghazi terror attack.

"I don't want to minimize the loss of life in Benghazi, or the problems around the security of those locations … but let's compare and contrast those two events, and which is more foundation-shaking to our democracy," she said.