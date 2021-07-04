Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill Plans to Start New Family Tradition For July 4...And It's Really Weird

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 04, 2021 7:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

While most Americans will be celebrating Independence Day with cookouts and fireworks, former Sen. Claire McCaskill said she plans on starting a new (and very strange) family tradition this year.

Asked by MSNBC’s Willie Geist on Friday about the upcoming holiday weekend, the Democrat said, “We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family; on the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch" The New York Times’s 40-minute video about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. 

Needless to say, the comment stunned social media users.

Earlier in the program McCaskill compared Jan. 6 to the Benghazi terror attack. 

"I don't want to minimize the loss of life in Benghazi, or the problems around the security of those locations … but let's compare and contrast those two events, and which is more foundation-shaking to our democracy," she said. 

 

Most Popular