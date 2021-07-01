Trump Asked Whether He's Made Up His Mind About 2024

During a town hall event about the border crisis on Wednesday, Fox News’ Sean Hannity made sure he brought up former President Trump's plans in 2024.

The host first turned to the adoring crowd and asked if they wanted to see the 45th president run again. Trump smiled as loud cheers broke out.

“You’re not going to answer but I have to ask—where are you in the process—or, let me ask you this without giving them what the answer is, have you made up your mind?” Hannity wondered.

“Yes,” Trump responded.

“I think you got it right,” Hannity replied as Trump flashed a smile.

This is not the first time the former president has hinted about his 2024 decision.

During an interview with The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens in May, Trump said he’s “absolutely enthused” and looks “forward to doing an announcement at the right time.”

Pointing out that it’s still early and he couldn’t announce anything at that point for “campaign finance reasons,” he said he thought people would be “very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”