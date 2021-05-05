Trump Says Supporters Will Be 'Very Happy' with His 2024 Decision

Former President Trump on Tuesday said his supporters will be “very happy” with his decision about whether to run for president in 2024.

"The answer is I'm absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time," the 45th president told The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens in an interview.

"As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement," he added.

Trump explained why he couldn’t come out with a formal announcement at this time.

“And, you know, for campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early, because it becomes a whole different thing. Otherwise, I’d give you an answer that I think you’d be very happy with,” he said. “All I’d say is: stay tuned.”

Owens then joked about joining him on the ticket.

"What a good choice that would be. That would be fantastic. You would be fantastic," Trump said. "And you know, I really appreciate the job you do. And everybody does.”

"I guess I'll take you at your word, that in 2024 Trump and Owens are going to be on the ticket," Owens replied laughing.

Last month, the former president said he's "100 percent" thinking about running again.

"The polls show it and everybody wants me to do it," Trump told Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo. "One hundred percent, I'm thinking about running and we will I think be very successful. We were very successful."