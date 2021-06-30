Stefanik Drops Fact Check on WaPo's Hack Fact Checkers

On Wednesday, The Washington Post's fact checkers gave the New York Republican two Pinocchios for stating, "May was the third straight month of 170,000 apprehensions, which hasn't occurred since 2000."

Stefanik, the No. 3 leader for House Republicans, said President Biden “has failed to secure our southern border.” She pointed to monthly apprehensions carried out by U.S. immigration officials and indicated that the numbers are reaching peak levels last seen in 2000.

But the comparison she makes is not apples to apples.

The figures for March, April and May of this year mostly reflect individuals who are being expelled at the border regardless of their immigration status, under emergency public-health rules adopted to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The numbers from 2000 include only apprehensions under federal immigration law, in land areas between legal ports of entry.

Immigration analysts say the combined figure for border apprehensions and coronavirus-related expulsions is not a bad indicator of migrant activity along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, they add that it’s tricky to compare this newfangled statistic to one from over 20 years ago that includes only apprehensions.

Penalties for breaking the coronavirus rules are less harsh than those under immigration law. Migrants do not get black marks on their records for attempting to cross the border under these rules, and the rate of recidivism is escalating this year. Factoring in rising recidivism rates, the monthly totals for unique individuals appear to be below 2019 levels. (WaPo)