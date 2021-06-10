House Democrats

House Democrats Condemn Omar Over Comments Comparing US to Terror Groups

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 6:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

House Democrats condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday over comments she made this week equating the U.S. to terror groups Hamas and the Taliban.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Monday. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

In a statement, her colleagues said Omar’s comment was “as offensive as it is misguided.”

“Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” the lawmakers said.

“The United States and Israel are imperfect, and like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalence give cover to terrorist groups,” the statement continued. “We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the U.S. and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

The concerning part, however, is that only 12 House Democrats signed the statement, which represents less than 6 percent of House Democrats, according to the Daily Wire. 

The following Democrats signed on: Reps. Brad Schneider (IL), Jake Auchincloss (MA), Ted Deutch (FL), Lois Frankel (FL), Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Elaine Luria (VA), Kathy Manning (NC), Jerrold Nadler (NY), Dean Phillips (MN), Kim Schrier (WA), Brad Sherman (CA), and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL).

