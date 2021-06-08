Ilhan Omar Ripped for Equating the United States to the Taliban, Hamas

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing Monday, Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar equated the United States and Israel with Islamic terrorist organizations Hamas and the Taliban.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.



We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.



I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

The absurdity and lack of factual evidence in her statement isn't going unnoticed.

Comparing our troops to the Taliban is DISGUSTING! This is one of the MOST un-American things I have EVER read - and it’s coming from a member of Congress nonetheless. Ilhan Omar HATES America, and she’s actively sabotaging the nation that has given her EVERYTHING. https://t.co/jGoGdR6OjV — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) June 8, 2021

Frankly I’m surprised she even admitted that Hamas and Taliban are bad.



Baby steps, people, baby steps.



Maybe one day she’ll even believe America is good.



Maybe. https://t.co/xqMK4glw9Y — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 8, 2021

This is absolutely disgusting from a Member of Congress. I lost two legs and a finger defending the USA and fighting the radical Islamic terrorists that @Ilhan Omar is now defending. She is completely unfit to serve our country.https://t.co/ehGRPXClus — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) June 8, 2021