Ilhan Omar Ripped for Equating the United States to the Taliban, Hamas

Posted: Jun 08, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing Monday, Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar equated the United States and Israel with Islamic terrorist organizations Hamas and the Taliban. 

The absurdity and lack of factual evidence in her statement isn't going unnoticed. 

Most Popular