NYT Blasted For Failing to Run a Single Article on Major Story

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jun 08, 2021 8:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The New York Times has yet to publish a single story about the release of thousands of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails, obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests by The Washington Post and BuzzFeed News last week. 

Though left-leaning outlets like CNN only covered the emails in a positive light—emphasizing “the weight that came with his role as a rare source of frank honesty within the Trump administration’s Covid-19 task force,” The New York times has seemingly ignored the story altogether. 

At the time of writing, a search for Fauci and his emails brings up zero results. Others on Twitter have noticed the glaring omission from the paper of record as well. 

The Fauci emails contain a treasure trove of newsworthy content, such as that the NIAID director was told the novel coronavirus looked “potentially engineered,” that he knew retail masks were not effective, he was circulating gain-of-function research in February of 2020, and much more. 

While Fauci has dismissed criticism of his emails as “nonsense," House Republicans want him to testify about the origins of the coronavirus.

"His emails debunk many Democrats’ claims from the past year that he and other Administration scientists were “muzzled” by the Trump Administration.  More importantly, the emails contain new evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19, including the possibility it leaked from a U.S. taxpayer funded laboratory," House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Ranking Member Steve Scalise and Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer wrote in a letter to Chairman James Clyburn and Chairwoman Caroline Maloney last week.

"It is now imperative that Dr. Fauci come before our Committees to provide information related to the origins of the novel coronavirus as well as the U.S. government’s role in funding research that may have contributed to the development of the novel coronavirus," the letter continued. "The American people have a right to know what our government knew about the origins of the pandemic and when it was known."

Most Popular