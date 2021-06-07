Scientist Who Told Fauci Wuhan Coronavirus Was ‘Potentially Engineered’ is Deleting Tweets

An NIH grant recipient and scientist who emailed Dr. Anthony Fauci in January 2020 to explain that Wuhan coronavirus was "potentially engineered" in a lab has deleted thousands of tweets and deactivated his account.

"On a phylogenetic tree the virus looks totally normal and the close clustering with bats suggest that bats serve as the reservoir. The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered," Kristian Andersen said on January 31, 2020.

Now, he doesn't want to talk about it. From the Epoch Times:

A scientist who emailed top U.S. infectious diseases official Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 being possibly engineered in a laboratory suddenly deactivated his Twitter account over the past weekend. Over the past weekend, users on Twitter noted that Andersen—who had deleted thousands of tweets in recent days—deleted his account. The Epoch Times has contacted the social media platform for comment. A spokesperson for Twitter told news outlets that his “account was deactivated by the user. No action was taken on Twitter’s part.” David Baltimore, the President Emeritus and Distinguished Professor of Biology at the California Institute of Technology, told the Wall Street Journal over the past weekend that the email from Andersen is a smoking gun and “a powerful challenge to the idea of a natural origin for SARS2,” referring to another term for the CCP virus.

Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill want Dr. Fauci to testify under oath about the origins of Wuhan coronavirus and want answers about whether NIH funding led to the development of the disease through dangerous gain-of-function experiments.

"It is now imperative that Dr. Fauci come before our Committees to provide information related to the origins of the novel coronavirus as well as the U.S. government’s role in funding research that may have contributed to the development of the novel coronavirus," Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Ranking Member Steve Scalise and Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer wrote in a letter last week. "The American people have a right to know what our government knew about the origins of the pandemic and when it was known."