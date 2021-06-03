Republicans Want Fauci to Testify About the Origins of Wuhan Coronavirus

After emails surfaced this week showing Dr. Anthony Fauci was told Wuhan coronavirus could have been engineered in a Chinese laboratory, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are calling on him to testify about the origins of the pandemic.

"On May 24, 2021, we wrote to you requesting you to join House Republican efforts to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for its role in unleashing the COVID-19 pandemic. You have ignored that request," Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Ranking Member Steve Scalise and Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer wrote in a letter Tuesday to Chairman James Clyburn and Chairwoman Caroline Maloney. "Recent reporting makes this request even more urgent. Just yesterday, thousands of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails were released via the Freedom of Information Act. His emails debunk many Democrats’ claims from the past year that he and other Administration scientists were “muzzled” by the Trump Administration. More importantly, the emails contain new evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19, including the possibility it leaked from a U.S. taxpayer funded laboratory."

"It is now imperative that Dr. Fauci come before our Committees to provide information related to the origins of the novel coronavirus as well as the U.S. government’s role in funding research that may have contributed to the development of the novel coronavirus. The American people have a right to know what our government knew about the origins of the pandemic and when it was known," the letter continues.

Republican Senator Rand Paul is also calling for Fauci to come back to Capitol Hill for testimony. Many of Fauci's email contradict statements he gave to Congress in previous testimony.