The Hill's Attempt at a Hit Piece on Chip and Joanna Gaines Is a Total Flop

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: May 26, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File

The Left just can't seem to leave Chip and Joanna Gaines alone. Their popular HGTV show "Fixer Upper" and numerous other successful endeavors have made the couple a household name, but progressives have attempted to tarnish it through manufactured controversies over the years. In 2017, for example, BuzzFeed sought to tie the couple to their pastor's views on same-sex "marriage" and conversion therapy in a piece titled "Chip and Joanna Gaines' Church Is Firmly Against Same-Sex Marriage." (A church holding biblical views of marriage is apparently shocking and scandalous to liberals). In a statement responding to the piece and its backlash, Chip said they "are not about to get in the nasty business of throwing stones at each other" and instead invited people to join them in talking about how to "build bridges between people that disagree."

Now, we have another strange attempt at a hit piece, this time reporting on the couple's decision to donate to a candidate for a local school board election. That candidate is against Critical Race Theory—so the Left tried to make something of it. "TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines donate to campaign against critical race theory in school," blared a headline in The Hill. It's not until you click the story that the reader realizes there is literally nothing to this attempt at a hit piece...because that candidate is Chip's sister. 

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV "Fixer Upper" fame donated $1,000 on Wednesday to Shannon Braun's campaign for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) School Board — a candidate who is against critical race theory, The Dallas Morning News reported

Critical race theory  is the notion that traditional liberal approaches to dealing with racial inequalities need to be reconsidered because laws favor white supremacy.

Braun, who is Chip Gaines's sister, is running in the June 5 runoff election against incumbent trustee Mindy McClure.

On her platform, which focuses on giving "our kids the education they deserve," Braun is a proponent of fighting critical race theory, which she called "the single most divisive threat" in education. 

"I will vote down anything and everything that further promotes critical race theory in our school district and actively work to remove all critical race theory," Braun says in a video posted on her campaign Facebook page. (The Hill)

In other words, wealthy brother donates to sister's campaign. Sister is against teaching kids that people are automatically racists for things they are not responsible for and have no control over. This is a giant nothingburger, and many on Twitter rightly called The Hill out for it. 

Most Popular