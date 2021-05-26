Joe Biden

Why the Biden Administration Reportedly Shut Down a Probe Into Coronavirus Lab Leak Theory

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: May 26, 2021 8:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
Why the Biden Administration Reportedly Shut Down a Probe Into Coronavirus Lab Leak Theory

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration shut down a State Department probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, looking specifically at whether the novel coronavirus came from a Chinese lab, according to CNN. 

The inquiry, which was launched by “allies of then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,” began last fall, but was ended in the spring after draft findings were presented to Biden officials. 

Questions were raised about the legitimacy of the findings and the project was deemed to be an ineffective use of resources, explained a source familiar with the decision.

Sources involved in the Trump-era inquiry rejected criticisms over the quality of their work and told CNN their objective had been to examine scientific research and information from the US intelligence community which backed the lab leak theory and shone more light on how it could have emerged in the lab.

Though Biden officials shut down this particular inquiry, they remain skeptical of Beijing's role in limiting investigators from accessing information that may be pertinent to the origins of the virus.  (CNN)

Renewed focus has been put on the lab theory after The Wall Street Journal reported three people who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were sick enough to be hospitalized in November 2019, though it is not confirmed they had COVID-19. Previously, the WHO and China put forth theories that the virus naturally spread from animals to humans. But Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky have now acknowledged the coronavirus could have been developed in a lab. Additionally, the House GOP also released a report recently pointing to “significant circumstantial evidence” the coronavirus originated from the Chinese lab.

When pressed on the matter during Tuesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she believes an international investigation should take place to probe the lab leak theory, not a U.S.-led one.  

Q    Thanks, Jen.  To follow up on some of the questions about investigations on the origins of the coronavirus —
 
 MS. PSAKI:  Yeah.
 
 Q    You’ve spoken a lot about the need for an independent investigation.  What role does the Biden administration think U.S. scientists or CDC scientists should play in that investigation?
 
 MS. PSAKI:  Well, the WHO would be the body that would be overseeing a transparent, indef- — independent, phase two investigation.  That’s something we have strongly supported.
 
 That would require China finally stepping up and allowing access needed to determine the origins.  Of course, the United States would be supportive of that second stage of the investigation, but it would be led by an international body.
 
 Q    So the U.S. wouldn’t take a lead role, essentially, in this investigation?
 
 MS. PSAKI:  Again, the WHO, which we rejoined when the President took office, is the body that we have been pressing and is the appropriate body for moving this investigation forward.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Really? That's the Lawsuit Donald Trump Is Facing Regarding COVID
Matt Vespa
Border Patrol Union President Blasts Biden as Worst Administration He Has Served Under
VIP
Julio Rosas
Major Hospital System Declares Pediatric Mental Health State of Emergency Over 'Effects of COVID-19-related Stressors'
Leah Barkoukis
Senate Bans Funding of Dangerous Gain of Function Experiments in China
Katie Pavlich
Epstein Guards to Avoid Jail After Judge Approves Deal with Prosecutors
Landon Mion
The NYT Changed a Headline for One of their Op-eds About Anti-Semitism? Did You See the Original?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular