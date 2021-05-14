Republicans Question Timing of CDC Mask Announcement

While those on the right and left were glad to see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally follow the science and announce that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors in many instances, some questioned the timing of Thursday’s announcement amid multiple crises, both at home and abroad.

“While the new mask guidance is encouraging, the CDC and my Far Radical Left colleagues only chose to do this to distract from the consequences of catastrophic policy decisions that have been heard around the world," said GOP Rep. Andy Biggs. "Inflation is rising, the Middle East is in shambles, the working class can’t fill up their gas tanks, our border is being overrun and the Biden Administration’s leadership is nowhere to be found."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, meanwhile, also wondered about the timing, pointing out that “the science hasn’t changed.”

Why today? The science hasn’t changed. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 13, 2021

After all, less than two months ago CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned of "impending doom."

"I'm going to pause here, I'm going to lose the script and I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom," Walensky said at the time amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. "We have so much to look forward to. So much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now I'm scared."

CDC is full of surprises isn't it? From impending doom to happy days are here again--in 6 weeks — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) May 13, 2021