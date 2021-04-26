During Drunk Driving Arrest, Democratic State Rep Threatens to Call Whitmer

Michigan State Police released bodycam video on Sunday showing a Democratic state representative touting his relationship with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a drunk driving arrest.

In addition to driving under the influence, state Rep. Jewell Jones was also reportedly charged with resisting arrest and weapons possession.

During his tussle with officers, Jones can be heard threatening to call the Democratic governor. He also refused to present his ID when asked.

"I don’t give a f--- bro, when I call Gretchen [Whitmer] I'll need y'all ID’s badge numbers everything," Jones says in the footage. "It's not going to be good for you, I'm telling you. I run y'alls budget, bro.”

Police initially arrested Jones, 26, on April 6, after his black Chevy Tahoe, bearing an "ELECTED" vanity plate, drifted erratically across multiple lanes before he pulled off onto the shoulder and rolled into a ditch, according to reports. Jones' blood-alcohol level was allegedly twice the legal limit. Law enforcement also discovered a Glock in the glove compartment of his vehicle, according to Fox 2. The lawmaker was elected in 2016 and previously served on the Inkster City Council. He is reportedly also a National Guard member and an Inkster, Michigan, auxiliary police officer. (Fox News)

Once in the police car, Jones told an officer to “tell Joe who you have handcuffed, OK?”

He was referring to Col. Joseph Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police.

“Wake his ass up,” he added.

Reportedly he had a loaded gun in the cupholder and was intoxicated at twice the legal limit — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 25, 2021

A lawyer for Jones told NBC News his client “was not threatening the officers in any way."

"Anything he said regarding budgets and the governor was an attempt to stop them from using excessive force," lawyer Ali Hammoud said.