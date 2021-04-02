Freedom

Biden Scolds Americans For Acting Like They Have Freedom

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Apr 02, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Scolds Americans For Acting Like They Have Freedom

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden on Friday lamented that people are letting their guard down amid the coronavirus pandemic even though the country is not in the clear yet. 

"Too many Americans are acting as if this fight is over. It is not," he said Friday during remarks about the “promising” jobs report, which showed 916,000 jobs were added in March and the unemployment rate fell to 6 percent. 

He reiterated his stance that if Americans just complied with all of the government’s health edicts maybe they could have a small barbecue on Independence Day with close friends and family. 

"I've told people that if my administration did the hard work of getting shots to all Americans in the next few months, if the American people continued to do their part—mask up, practice social distancing—we could have a more normal July 4th," he continued. "But this is still April, not July. We aren't there yet. And so cases are going up again. The virus is spreading more rapidly in many places. Deaths are going up in some states.”

He added: "So I ask, I plead with you: Don't give back the progress we've all fought so hard to achieve. We need to finish this job.”

Many Twitter users informed Biden they have been living a perfectly normal life for the past year.

Others reminded him that his border policies are not helping.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Clyburn Unloads on Manchin Over Election Reform Bill, Filibuster
Leah Barkoukis
This Is the Number About the Border Crisis That Should Have Everyone Worried
Julio Rosas
Fact Check: Debunking the Latest Dishonest Hit Piece on Florida and Ron DeSantis
Guy Benson
Judge Orders a Halt to Selling of the 'Satan Shoes'
Rebecca Downs
Liberal Attorney Marc Elias Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
Rebecca Downs
Democrat Texas Border Sheriff Is Fed Up with Biden's Handling of the Border Surge
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular