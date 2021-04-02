Biden Scolds Americans For Acting Like They Have Freedom

President Biden on Friday lamented that people are letting their guard down amid the coronavirus pandemic even though the country is not in the clear yet.

"Too many Americans are acting as if this fight is over. It is not," he said Friday during remarks about the “promising” jobs report, which showed 916,000 jobs were added in March and the unemployment rate fell to 6 percent.

He reiterated his stance that if Americans just complied with all of the government’s health edicts maybe they could have a small barbecue on Independence Day with close friends and family.

"I've told people that if my administration did the hard work of getting shots to all Americans in the next few months, if the American people continued to do their part—mask up, practice social distancing—we could have a more normal July 4th," he continued. "But this is still April, not July. We aren't there yet. And so cases are going up again. The virus is spreading more rapidly in many places. Deaths are going up in some states.”

He added: "So I ask, I plead with you: Don't give back the progress we've all fought so hard to achieve. We need to finish this job.”

Many Twitter users informed Biden they have been living a perfectly normal life for the past year.

Lived my life as normal for the entire last year. Went to weddings and birthdays, bridal showers. Drank at bars and went out to eat. Only wore a mask when I had to. https://t.co/p59AVHkQR6 — John Tobi (@JohnTob51403934) April 2, 2021

They live in an alternate reality where FL, TX, SD, many other free states don't exist. So weird.



Hell, I'm in SoCal and I'm going out for dinner and drinks tonight (and it will be packed as it has been for the last couple months). — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) April 2, 2021

Others reminded him that his border policies are not helping.