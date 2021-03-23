Social Media Users Wonder How Media Will 'Twist' Boulder Shooting Story After Suspect Identified

Law enforcement identified the suspect in Monday’s mass shooting at King Soopers grocery story in Boulder, Colorado, as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Issa.

Nine customers died and one police officer—51-year-old Eric Talley, a father of seven, who was killed “charging into the line of fire.”

The suspect, from Arvada, Colorado, was shot in the leg by responding officers and taken to a hospital for treatment.

“We are going to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Al Issa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

