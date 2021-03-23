Police

Social Media Users Wonder How Media Will 'Twist' Boulder Shooting Story After Suspect Identified

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 11:30 AM
Social Media Users Wonder How Media Will 'Twist' Boulder Shooting Story After Suspect Identified

Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Law enforcement identified the suspect in Monday’s mass shooting at King Soopers grocery story in Boulder, Colorado, as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Issa.

Nine customers died and one police officer—51-year-old Eric Talley, a father of seven, who was killed “charging into the line of fire.”

The suspect, from Arvada, Colorado, was shot in the leg by responding officers and taken to a hospital for treatment.

“We are going to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Al Issa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Twitter users wondered how the media would "spin" the story after many jumped to conclusions on Monday about the suspect's identity. 

Update:

Also an important point to keep in mind. 

