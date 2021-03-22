Trump Rips Biden's Border Policies: 'Our Country Is Being Destroyed!'

In a statement criticizing the Biden administration's disastrous border policies, former President Trump said the United States is "being destroyed," but said the president can turn the ship around by reinstating his administration's policies.

"We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot," Trump said on Sunday. "Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast."

He went on to criticize Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s performance on the Sunday shows and his inability to recognize the most basic principles about illegal immigration.

“Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come,” Trump said.

He also accused the administration of a “cover up” on the immigration crisis.

"The Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation," he continued. "But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are."

Indeed, the Biden administration has barred media outlets from access to their border operations, including coverage of the migrant facilities.

Trump then called on the Biden administration to end the crisis by adopting his immigration policies, including completing the border wall.

"They are causing death and human tragedy," he concluded. "In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration's reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!"