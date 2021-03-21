Illegal Immigration

'There's No Modern Precedent': Photojournalist Slams the Biden Admin's Media Blackout at the Border

Posted: Mar 21, 2021
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Getty photojournalist John Moore took to Twitter to sound the alarm on the Biden administration's decision to bar media outlets from reporting on conditions in Border Patrol facilities. According to Moore, there is "no modern precedent for a full physical ban" on allowing reporters into facilities. 

Moore – who has photographed Border Patrol facilities under Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump – shared a lengthy Twitter thread about his experience. He included a few images he was able to capture utilizing long lenses. 

Border Patrol agents have been instructed to turn away reporters, citing the coronavirus pandemic. As Moore pointed out, this is "not a valid excuse" to prevent the media from capturing operations that take place outdoors. 

The most concerning thing about the photojournalist's experience, however, is that he had to go to Mexico in order to capture the images he was able to get with his telephoto lens. 

Moore recounted instances where Border Patrol has forced reporters to leave areas where illegal aliens cross the Rio Grand River, an area the federal government controls.

CBS News reporter Suvro Banerji shared a similar experience.

The job of the press is to act as a government watchdog. The media can't act as a watchdog if they aren't allowed into facilities and operations. What's even more concerning, however, is DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said they plan to release footage of Border Patrol facilities. This means the administration can pick and choose what the American people see. It's a way for them to downplay the crisis that's taking place. If cameras and reporters aren't allowed into the facilities, they can tell the American people whatever they believe we want to hear. 

Media blackouts are what you see in places like China and Russia, not the United States. It's important for the media and the government to remain separate. It ensures the administration receives scrutiny when needed. 

