Juvenile Court Judge Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A Wisconsin Children’s Court and former president of an LGBTQ group that sponsored Drag Queen Story Hour, as well as other programs, was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges.

The arrest of Judge Brett Blomme, 38, was reportedly a “complete surprise” to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, who supported Blomme in 2019 for an opening on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court and appointed him chair of the board of zoning appeals.

Blomme, 38, was taken into custody by special agents with the state Division of Criminal Investigation "following an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a Kik messaging application account in October and November 2020," according to a statement. […] A 44-page search warrant filed Friday by a DCI special agent said investigators found Blomme, using the name "dommasterbb," uploaded 27 videos and images containing child pornography. Two of the files were uploaded at a Milwaukee County government building, the search warrant said. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

According to the extremely graphic complaint, some of the videos involved very young children.

Blomme’s involvement with the Cream City Foundation, an LGBTQ advocacy group, was removed from its website after his arrest. The Milwaukee branch of the Drag Queen Story Hour made clear in a statement to Fox News that the Cream City Foundation was only a “fiscal sponsor” and Blomme was never directly involved in their events.

"As the leaders of DQSH Milwaukee & DQSH HQ, we absolutely condemn pedophilia. We are angry and outraged by Brett's actions," DQSH Executive Director Jonathan Hamilt told Fox News. "Pedophilia has no place in the LGBT community and no place in society as a whole."

In a 2019 promotion of DQSH, Cream City Foundation said on its website that "DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended Blomme from his duties and ordered his pay withheld.