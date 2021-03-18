Crenshaw Accuses Administration of Lying About Immigration Crisis

The situation at the border is a disaster but the Biden administration won’t even acknowledge it’s a crisis. This, despite Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledging they’re “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

To help accommodate the influx of unaccompanied minors, the CDC recently gave the OK to open migrant facilities at 100 percent capacity, despite previous COVID-19 restrictions, due to the demand. And now, up to 3,000 male, teenage illegal immigrants will be temporarily housed at the Dallas Convention Center.

The administration is even being called out by progressive reporters over the “inhumane conditions” some migrant children are experiencing at the detention facilities. And yet, Mayorkas has insisted the southern border is “secure.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) called him out for that claim, saying in no uncertain terms “they’re lying.”

During an interview with Fox News’s Bill Hemmer, the Texas Republican said “we have an unprecedented crisis.”

He went on to note drug cartels are taking advantage of the situation at the border and making a fortune.

“That adds up to $30 million in the drug cartel’s pockets when you calculate how much it costs for one person to go across. The Biden administration is literally funding the Mexican drug cartels,” he said. “Do you know what they call this? They call this compassion. They call this a humane border policy. But there is nothing humane or compassionate about funding drug cartels.”

In addition to the drug cartels and human smugglers, Crenshaw also spoke about the terrorism threat after four individuals on the terror watchlist were apprehended crossing the border.

“You know, that’s just the ones we’ve caught,” he pointed out. “Here is the thing. When you have hundreds and hundreds of people paying the drug cartels $300 per person, they get to cross the river and then tied up Border Patrol hands. They are bringing children with them, they are bringing unaccompanied minors. And Border Patrol, instead of patrolling the border, they become babysitters, they become bus drivers, they become nurses. And you know what they’re not doing? They’re not looking for those people on a terrorist watchlist, they are going in between, right? There is a distraction over here, and the bad guys who don’t want to get caught come through over here. So that’s just a fraction of what’s going through.”