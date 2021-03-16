Wait...Four People on the FBI's Terror Watchlist Were Arrested at Border?

They’re already here. This has been a national security concern for years. Terrorists using the broken border situation to slip through the cracks and plot mayhem on American soil. The border is in crisis mode right now. The Biden concentration camps are at capacity, COVID is running rampant, and Democrats simply do not care. There are political calculations to their indifference of course — but now four people matching names on the FBI’s terror watch list have been arrested at the border. Three were from Yemen, one was from Serbia (via Axios):

The Customs and Border Protection agency confirmed to Congress today that four people arrested at the southern border since Oct. 1 match names on the FBI's Terrorist Screening Database, a congressional aide briefed on the correspondence told Axios. […] The watchlist is long, and includes people who are "known to be or reasonably suspected of being involved in terrorist activities," according to the FBI. The Department of Homeland Security stopped more than 3,700 people on the watchlist from coming into the country during fiscal 2017, ending Sept. 30, 2017.

Our own Julio Rosas has been at the border and witnessed the chaos firsthand. He’s ventured onto both sides to report on the situation down there. Last night, he flat-out said that the detention centers are overflowing. Arrests of illegal aliens at the border from enforcement authorities topped more than 100,000 in February. This is rapidly becoming a humanitarian crisis that the Biden White House created. It’s also now a national security one. Over 100,000 illegal alien arrests in a month? You don’t think a few terrorists got through? Of course, some did. And with Democrats running the show, it’s probably going to get worse.