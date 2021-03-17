GOP Lawmaker Blasts Democrats' Double Standards Over Plan For Dallas Convention Center

Republican Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) called out Democrats’ double standards after reports emerged over what will become of the Dallas Convention Center over the next three months.

According to an internal memo sent to the Dallas City Council by the Dallas Office of Emergency Management, the building will serve as a “temporary shelter” to house up to 3,000 male, teenage illegal immigrants for up to 90 days.

"The memo states the contract is in the process of being finalized and FEMA and the United States Department of Health and Human Services want to begin the operation as soon as this week," ABC News reports.

The boys will stay "while plans for more permanent sheltering or connection to sponsor families can be arranged," according to the memo.

The Biden administration recently had to deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the massive influx of illegal immigrants, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said over the weekend.

“I am incredibly proud of the agents of the Border Patrol, who have been working around the clock in difficult circumstances to take care of children temporarily in our care,” he said in a statement. “Yet, as I have said many times, a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child. We are working in partnership with HHS to address the needs of unaccompanied children, which is made only more difficult given the protocols and restrictions required to protect the public health and the health of the children themselves. Our goal is to ensure that unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS as quickly as possible, consistent with legal requirements and in the best interest of the children.”

But many of the health restrictions placed on Americans seem to not apply when it comes to handling the illegal immigration crisis.

“Let me get this straight. 3,000 illegal migrants can crowd into the Dallas Convention Center, but Americans still aren’t allowed to attend in-person games? The Democrat double standard is mind boggling,” Green tweeted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently announced migrant shelters could operate at 100 percent capacity, getting rid of a previous requirement that they stay near 50 percent to curb the spread of COVID-19. The announcement was met with backlash since there are schools, businesses, and churches across the country that still face restrictions.