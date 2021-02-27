'We Have Reached Peak Absurdity': Photo of Band Rehearsal Amid COVID Goes Viral

While the debate around schools amid the pandemic has largely centered on getting kids back in the classroom, viral photos from a school in Washington are now raising questions about the lengths some are going to keep kids, teachers, and staff safe.

Images from a band rehearsal at Wenatchee High School circulated showing students practicing inside individual green tents. While most seemed to fit, it was a tight squeeze for the poor tuba player.

This is a high school band practice in Wenatchee,WA pic.twitter.com/q2prCJemX0 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 24, 2021

Social media lit up over the images, with people wondering what these over-the-top health precautions are doing to kids.

This is stupid. Everything is stupid. I can't believe an actual adult thought this was a great idea. — Jen Murph (@jenmurph12) February 25, 2021

They making everyone look like idiots. Someone please tell me how this is helpful? Y’all are traumatizing these kids. Keeping every1 in a constant fear. Wake up! We are better than this.. — jojo (@jonahcanfly) February 25, 2021

We have reached peak absurdity. The nation is doomed if we don’t dismantle the administrative state right now. — ANTICOM (@BMD02635719) February 25, 2021

Enough of this insanity! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 25, 2021

One year ago, everyone would have considered this abhorrent.

It is still abhorrent.

If you don't think it's abhorrent, ask yourself what has happened to you? https://t.co/Y9Se9bRZz0 — Dr Zoe Harcombe, PhD (@zoeharcombe) February 26, 2021

HOW IS THIS BETTER FOR ANYONE'S MENTAL HEALTH https://t.co/9HnD98MPqW — Rio Slade of the Guillotine Party (@RioSlade) February 25, 2021

Nevertheless, Wenatchee Principal Eric Anderson claims all are happy to be back at school.

“It is amazing the level of energy in the building, having adults interacting with kids but also the conversations of adults to adults,” Anderson told Wenatchee World. “You get kids back in the building, you get a lot of smiles even with masks on. You can tell people are happy.”