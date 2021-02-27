Safety

'We Have Reached Peak Absurdity': Photo of Band Rehearsal Amid COVID Goes Viral

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 8:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson

While the debate around schools amid the pandemic has largely centered on getting kids back in the classroom, viral photos from a school in Washington are now raising questions about the lengths some are going to keep kids, teachers, and staff safe.

Images from a band rehearsal at Wenatchee High School circulated showing students practicing inside individual green tents. While most seemed to fit, it was a tight squeeze for the poor tuba player. 

Social media lit up over the images, with people wondering what these over-the-top health precautions are doing to kids. 

Nevertheless, Wenatchee Principal Eric Anderson claims all are happy to be back at school. 

“It is amazing the level of energy in the building, having adults interacting with kids but also the conversations of adults to adults,” Anderson told Wenatchee World. “You get kids back in the building, you get a lot of smiles even with masks on. You can tell people are happy.”

Most Popular