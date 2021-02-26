Wokeness Comes to the Cookie Aisle

The debate over the radical Equality Act played out in the halls of Congress, on social media, and in the cookie aisle apparently.

President Biden hailed its passage in the House, 224-206, proclaiming “transgender rights are human rights,” but critics say the bill erodes women’s rights, tramples on the conscience protections of healthcare workers, promotes an abortion agenda, and crushes religious freedom.

Oreo weighed in after GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic Rep. Marie Newman had a silent feud, with the progressive, whose daughter is transgender, putting a transgender pride flag outside her office, which is across the hall from Taylor Greene’s. That prompted the Georgia Republican to display a sign that reads, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE Trust The Science.”

Not to be left out, the Nabisco cookie brand jumped in the debate, noting on Twitter that "Trans people exist."

Trans people exist. — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) February 25, 2021

But Oreo’s display of wokeness was a bit too much for many on Twitter.

Why even take a political stance on this? This is why America is so divided. Even cookies have to be divisive. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 25, 2021

Sir, this is the cookie aisle. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 25, 2021

thank you, large soulless brand, for confirming that what i have experienced throughout my life did indeed happen in a token gesture that im sure has nothing to do with manipulating more trans people into buying your cookies — Aria Callaghan (@AriaCallaghan) February 25, 2021

Pandering cookie brands exist. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 26, 2021

Just make cookies, please. — Melissa the ??Homemaking ??Mater (@BiblicalBeauty) February 25, 2021

Thank you, Mr. Corporation for validating the existence of trans people. Now, you could have donated to non-profit organizations to help uplift actual trans people but I guess having a random, poorly paid staffer type out a headline for woke points will also do the trick. https://t.co/lM6O5aNtKG — Sagnik (@shoshitgrahak) February 26, 2021

Go double stuff your wokeness Oreo. ?? https://t.co/tZAqNWW5fK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 26, 2021

This is far from the first time Oreo embraced its wokeness. In October of 2020, the cookie celebrated National Coming Out Day with the fillings colored to match various pride flags. The company also released a Proud Parent video along with PFLAG National.