Wokeness Comes to the Cookie Aisle

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/File

The debate over the radical Equality Act played out in the halls of Congress, on social media, and in the cookie aisle apparently.

President Biden hailed its passage in the House, 224-206, proclaiming “transgender rights are human rights,” but critics say the bill erodes women’s rights, tramples on the conscience protections of healthcare workers, promotes an abortion agenda, and crushes religious freedom.

Oreo weighed in after GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democratic Rep. Marie Newman had a silent feud, with the progressive, whose daughter is transgender, putting a transgender pride flag outside her office, which is across the hall from Taylor Greene’s. That prompted the Georgia Republican to display a sign that reads, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE Trust The Science.” 

Not to be left out, the Nabisco cookie brand jumped in the debate, noting on Twitter that "Trans people exist." 

But Oreo’s display of wokeness was a bit too much for many on Twitter. 

This is far from the first time Oreo embraced its wokeness. In October of 2020, the cookie celebrated National Coming Out Day with the fillings colored to match various pride flags. The company also released a Proud Parent video along with PFLAG National. 

Most Popular