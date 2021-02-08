Reddit Addresses Wall Street, GameStop Drama in 5-second Super Bowl Ad

If you turned your attention away from the screen for a few seconds during the Super Bowl's commercials, you may have missed a five-second Reddit ad commenting on the recent populist takeover of Wall Street.

“If you’re reading this it means our bet paid off,” the ad read. “Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one. But we were inspired and decided to spend our entire marketing budget on 5 seconds of airtime. One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together around a common idea.”

The statement continued: “Who knows, maybe you’ll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on ‘tendies.’ Maybe you’ll help r/SuperbOwl teach the world about the majesty of owls. Maybe you’ll even pause this 5-second ad.

“Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about,” the ad concluded. “And there’s a place for that. It’s called Reddit.”

According to Deadline, the plan for the brief ad came in response to trading app Robinhood’s 30-second spot.