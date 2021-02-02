Why Trump Attorney Is Calling Impeachment a 'Very Dangerous Road to Take'

Former President Trump’s impeachment lawyer blasted the trial arguing that Senate Democrats have already jumped to the conclusion that Trump is guilty of "incitement of insurrection."

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, David Schoen, one of two attorneys who will represent Trump, said the “process is completely unconstitutional and it is a very, very dangerous road to take with respect to the First Amendment, putting at risk any passionate political speaker which is really against everything we believe and in this country."

He went on to call it “the most ill-advised legislative action that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

Beyond that, there is no impartiality among the Senate Democrats and Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy, who will preside over the proceedings.

"Can you imagine any American citizen considering it to be a trial in which the judge and jury has already announced publicly that the defendant must be convicted in this case?" Schoen asked. "And in fact, Senator Leahy called on, demanded that Senator McConnell vote for a conviction also ... how can we possibly have a fair trial? Chuck Schumer, Senator Schumer promised a fair and full trial. You can't, when you know that the jurors and the judge are biased going in."

At a time of deep division and amid calls by President Biden for unity, impeachment “is tearing the country apart at a time when we don't need anything like that," he said.

The trial is set to start Feb. 9.