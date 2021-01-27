You Don't Say: Why Amazon Is Demanding Unionization Election Take Place In-Person

When the coronavirus pandemic upended the traditional voting process, leading to widespread use of mail-in ballots, the Left assured Americans it would be secure, and that widespread fraud is “vanishingly rare.” Trust the process, they said. Indeed, the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post tackled “Five myths about mail-in voting,” coming to the same conclusion.

It’s curious, then, the attitude that Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon has taken when it comes to a unionization vote at an Alabama warehouse.

Though the National Labor Relations Board approved conducting a mail-in election for the facility’s 5,800 workers, Amazon wants an in-person election and has filed a motion to delay it, asking the NLRB to reconsider the method of voting.

Why? Election integrity, of course.

"We believe that the best approach to a valid, fair and successful election is one that is conducted manually, in-person, making it easy for associates to verify and cast their vote in close proximity to their workplace," Amazon spokeswoman Heather Knox told USA Today in a statement. "Amazon provided the NLRB with a safe, confidential and convenient proposal for associates to vote onsite, which is in the best interest of all parties – associate convenience, vote fidelity, and timeliness of vote count. We will continue to insist on measures for a fair election, and we want everyone to vote, so our focus is ensuring that’s possible."

Imagine that.