Crenshaw Explains Who Biden's Agenda Helps Most

President Joe Biden was just sworn in and already he’s implementing an agenda that turns President Trump’s America First approach on its head.

Shortly after being sworn in, Biden signed 17 executive orders, proclamations, and memorandums that reversed Trump’s actions on the environment, immigration, economy, and pandemic, among other issues.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) took a look at some of Biden’s priorities and drew a conclusion: “Working class American priorities, small businesses reopening and recovering [are] nowhere to be found.”

But things for China, Europe, Russia, and illegal immigrants are looking pretty good.

“Who this agenda helps: Paris Agreement -> China, European diplomats

“Cancel Keystone -> Russian oligarchs

“No wall -> illegal immigrants”

Who this agenda helps:



Paris Agreement -> China, European diplomats



Cancel Keystone -> Russian oligarchs



No wall -> illegal immigrants



Working class American priorities, small businesses reopening and recovering....nowhere to be found. https://t.co/XNNYXdgFxN — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 20, 2021

Biden canceled the permit for the 1,200 mile Keystone XL pipeline, which was projected to employ more than 11,000 Americans and create over $1.6 billion in gross wages, according to the Keystone XL website. Beyond the cost to U.S and Canada, the decision to stop the pipeline, as Crenshaw pointed out, helps China and Russia.

It’s also a gift to our adversaries: for who will benefit when America and Canada can’t bring their fossil fuels to market? The competition. Russia and Venezuela will be thrilled to know their market share will increase thanks to the Biden Administration’s fumble. […] Canada has an economy to run, too, and the country has lots of oil to sell. If Keystone is stopped, it will simply be sold elsewhere. China? Probably. As the world’s largest oil importer at 10-11 million barrels a day, China would love to buy oil from anyone but America. Canada needs revenue and jobs. China needs oil. Losing our northern neighbor’s reliable, inexpensive, and abundant crude to the Chinese Communist Party nation would be a foreign policy collapse. But if Biden wants to continue the Obama-Biden tradition, more foreign policy disasters are to be expected. (RealClearEnergy)

China will also benefit from the U.S. rejoining the Paris Agreement.

Perhaps the most frustrating element of the non-binding Paris climate agreement that Biden just signed to re-enter:



It exacts a huge economic cost on American workers while giving China a free pass. ???? https://t.co/qylQHKUIam — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 20, 2021

On immigration, Biden halted border wall construction, ended the travel ban, embraced DACA, and paused deportation during his first 100 days. What one migrant in a caravan coming up from Honduras said about why he was there is telling.

"President Biden is going to help all of us. He's giving us 100 days to get to the U.S. and give us a paper so we can get a better life for our kids and our family,” one man said.

All this amid an ongoing pandemic and while Americans are struggling from business closures due to the lockdowns.