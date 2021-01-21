If you happened to flip on CNN prior to Inauguration Day, chances are you noticed a COVID-19 tracker chyron that tallied the total cases and death count both globally and in the United States.

Now that Joe Biden is president, that chyron seems to have disappeared from broadcasts.

I scrubbed through CNN broadcasts since Dec. 15 and it's night and day. They would have the death counter on screen for the entirety of shows other than during some monologues where as now they are only showing it when specifically talking about COVID-19 deaths. — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 21, 2021

Here's a quick snapshot pic.twitter.com/ZuEKhG4C3O — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 21, 2021

CNN before Trump was President vs. CNN when Biden became President



They've removed their COVID-19 death counter that would remain on screen for nearly the entirety of every show. pic.twitter.com/nwwvVk0NWP — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 21, 2021

Fortunately The Washington Free Beacon anticipated CNN would do this so the outlet decided to pick up where they left off.

"4,409 Americans have died from COVID-19 since President Joe Biden took office," the latest update from 9 a.m. on Thursday read.

.@CNN will likely stop counting, so the Free Beacon is picking up the slack.https://t.co/b9gwnCOYsE — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 20, 2021

According to Hull, it's only fair to keep track given that "these are the rules."