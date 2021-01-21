CNN

Now That Biden's President, CNN's COVID-19 Death Counter Appears to Be Gone

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Now That Biden's President, CNN's COVID-19 Death Counter Appears to Be Gone

Source: AP Photo/David Goldman, File

If you happened to flip on CNN prior to Inauguration Day, chances are you noticed a COVID-19 tracker chyron that tallied the total cases and death count both globally and in the United States. 

Now that Joe Biden is president, that chyron seems to have disappeared from broadcasts. 

Fortunately The Washington Free Beacon anticipated CNN would do this so the outlet decided to pick up where they left off. 

"4,409 Americans have died from COVID-19 since President Joe Biden took office," the latest update from 9 a.m. on Thursday read. 

According to Hull, it's only fair to keep track given that "these are the rules."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Of Course, The Very First Question to Biden's Press Secretary Last Night Was Nauseating
Matt Vespa
Mitt Romney’s Mind-Numbingly Stupid Take on Trump's Pardons
Matt Vespa

Psaki Clears Up 'Unintentional Ripple' She Caused Over Biden's Plans for the FBI Director
Cortney O'Brien
Biden to Reverse Mexico City Policy Preventing Taxpayer Dollars From Funding Abortions Abroad
Reagan McCarthy
Ted Cruz Coolly Responds to Seth Rogen's Not so 'Civil' Input on the Climate Accords
Cortney O'Brien
Joy Reid's Take on Why Josh Hawley Is Blocking Biden's DHS Nominee
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular