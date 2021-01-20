Donald Trump

Watch: In Final Message, Trump Says 'We'll Be Back in Some Form'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 8:54 AM
  Share   Tweet
Watch: In Final Message, Trump Says 'We'll Be Back in Some Form'

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump left the White House for the final time Wednesday morning for Palm Beach, Florida, marking the first time in 152 years a president will not attend the inauguration of the incoming president.

"We've had an amazing four years, we've accomplished a lot,” he said in brief remarks to reporters exiting the White House. "I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it's not a long-term goodbye. We'll see each other again. Thank you all very much.” 

He also addressed supporters at Joint Base Andrews.

"I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success," he told supporters at Joint Base Andrews. "I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular." 

He concluded his remarks, telling the crowd, "Goodbye. We love you. We'll be back in some form."

"Have a good life," he added. "We will see you soon."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Before it's 'Phased Out,' a Reminder of the Incredible Work Done by Operation Warp Speed
Cortney O'Brien
One Senate Democrat Is Not on Board With Pressuring Cruz, Hawley to Resign
Leah Barkoukis

Thread: Media Figures Throw Objectivity Out the Window With These Biden Tweets
Leah Barkoukis
Why 'The Squad' Wants Congressional Leaders to Rethink Increased Security Around the Capitol
Beth Baumann

President Trump Has Announced More Than 140 Additional Pardons and Clemencies
Beth Baumann

Trump Declassifies Crossfire Hurricane Documents
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular