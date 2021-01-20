Watch: In Final Message, Trump Says 'We'll Be Back in Some Form'

President Trump left the White House for the final time Wednesday morning for Palm Beach, Florida, marking the first time in 152 years a president will not attend the inauguration of the incoming president.

"We've had an amazing four years, we've accomplished a lot,” he said in brief remarks to reporters exiting the White House. "I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it's not a long-term goodbye. We'll see each other again. Thank you all very much.”

He also addressed supporters at Joint Base Andrews.

"I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success," he told supporters at Joint Base Andrews. "I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

He concluded his remarks, telling the crowd, "Goodbye. We love you. We'll be back in some form."

"Have a good life," he added. "We will see you soon."

