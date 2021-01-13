House Freedom Caucus Chair Wants Cheney to Step Down From Leadership Post

House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Biggs is calling on GOP colleague Rep. Liz Cheney to step down from her leadership role after she announced her support for impeaching President Trump.

"On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes,” Cheney said in a statement. “This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction to the most sacred space in our Republic.

While more details will surface in time, she argued enough is known now to move forward with impeachment.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," she added. "Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President."

She called Trump’s actions the greatest “betrayal” of the office and his “oath to the Constitution.”

"I will vote to impeach the President,” she concluded.

Biggs said her position is not representative of the conference.

"Well I've called for her resignation. I don’t think she should be the chair of the Republican conference anymore," he told Fox News’ Shannon Bream. "The reality is, she’s not representing the conference, she’s not representing the Republican ideals. And I think that that's a problem...I'm not alone in that sentiment."

No matter what happens this next week, President Trump's America First agenda and movement will prosper.



The radical left will not be able to stop what the president started. pic.twitter.com/bFEA4Camoa — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 13, 2021

Biggs said it would be different if Cheney wasn't the GOP conference chair.

"In this instance, she is the conference chair. I think they should be actually whipping against an impeachment vote but they're not gonna do that, and she's out there advocating others to join her in impeachment. That is wrong. And I think she should resign."