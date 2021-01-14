Impeachment

Crenshaw Raises Eyebrows Over Defense of Cheney's Impeachment Vote

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 7:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Crenshaw Raises Eyebrows Over Defense of Cheney's Impeachment Vote

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) raised eyebrows among conservatives on Twitter after he defended Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) decision to support impeaching President Trump a second time.

His response came after Cheney pushed back on calls for her to resign from her GOP leadership position.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), for example, said her views don’t represent the conference or “Republican ideals” and asked that she step down. Others agreed.

Cheney pushed back, however, and said she’s “not going anywhere.” 

“The is a vote of conscience,” she told a Politico reporter. “It’s one where there are different views in our conference.”

Crenshaw came to her defense, retweeting the No. 3 Republican’s comment along with a message of his own. 

“Let’s get some truth on the record: @Liz_Cheney has a hell of a lot more backbone than most, & is a principled leader with a fierce intellect. She will continue to be a much needed leader in the conference, with my full support. We can disagree without tearing eachother apart.”

GOP colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) disagreed.

"With all due respect to Rep. Crenshaw, this is a minority view within the minority party," he pointed out.

Many other conservatives expressed displeasure with Crenshaw's comments, likening the Texas Republican to John McCain and calling for him to be primaried. 

Crenshaw voted by proxy against impeachment "for personal reasons," despite once calling out proxy voting as "cowardly."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Major Twist in US Capitol Storming Might Have Gutted the Democrats' Narrative on Trump Impeachment
Matt Vespa

Twitter Doubles Down on Decision to Ban Donald Trump
Matt Vespa

Republican Congresswoman Plans to File Impeachment Articles Day After Biden's Inauguration
Bronson Stocking
Mitch McConnell's Calculation on Trump Impeachment Is Loaded With Danger
Matt Vespa
Yeah, That's *Not* Evidence of GOP Members Giving Recon Tours Before Capitol Building Storming
Matt Vespa
GOP Rep: If We Had Strongly Prosecuted BLM-Antifa Rioters, Capitol Riot May Not Have Happened
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular